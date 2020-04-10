World Share

How will coronavirus impact Hajj?

Saudi Arabia took quick action to curb the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March, but now its health minister warns that the number of infected could soon rise to 200,000. So will the annual Hajj pilgrimage still go ahead in late July?