Ceasefire called in war-torn Yemen amid first COVID-19 case

A ceasefire has halted the five-year long civil war in Yemen, as coronavirus infections spread across the region. Yemen just reported its first COVID-19 case, but locals and doctors have already begun preparations to deal with the disease. As Shoaib Hasan reports, it could be catastrophic in a country where war has destroyed the medical infrastructure.