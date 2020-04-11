POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Small business owners face squeeze from coronavirus outbreak
02:06
World
Small business owners face squeeze from coronavirus outbreak
Trillions of dollars in US Federal Aid doesn't seem to be enough to keep the doors open for many small businesses. In the last three weeks, an unprecedented 16 million people filed for unemployment. All the while, a political impasse in Congress might prevent many employers from getting additional help. Sally Ayhan reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USLoan #SmallBusiness #TrumpEconomy
April 11, 2020
