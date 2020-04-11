World Share

How South Korea fought back against Covid-19

In early March, South Korea had more Covid-19 cases than Italy and Iran. How did they avoid disaster and fight back against a major outbreak? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #Coronavirus #SouthKorea