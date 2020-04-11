POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU nations consider easing Covid-19 measures
Some European countries are considering easing social distancing measures, put in place since March to contain the spread of Coronavirus - while Italy and Ireland announce an extension of their lockdowns. It comes as France and the UK released record figures for deaths in a day due to the outbreak. Europeans are facing an extraordinary Easter under lockdown, with traditional church masses replaced by livestreamed services. And with warmer weather across the continent, authorities are concerned that people may be tempted to ignore stay-at-home restrictions. Mehmet Solmaz reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #Lockdown #Europe
April 11, 2020
