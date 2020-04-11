POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Safety measures changing funeral services' traditions
02:19
World
Safety measures changing funeral services' traditions
As the death toll continues to rise in the US, safety measures to stop the spread of the virus are also changing the traditions of funeral services. Funeral directors and those who have lost their loved ones are now trying to adapt to the new normal. Muttalip Erdogan reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USCoronavirus #Funerals #Covid19
April 11, 2020
