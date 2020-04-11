World Share

Safety measures changing funeral services' traditions

As the death toll continues to rise in the US, safety measures to stop the spread of the virus are also changing the traditions of funeral services. Funeral directors and those who have lost their loved ones are now trying to adapt to the new normal. Muttalip Erdogan reports.