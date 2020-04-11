POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NYC Muslim funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed amid coronavirus
02:21
World
NYC Muslim funeral homes, cemeteries overwhelmed amid coronavirus
As New York deals with a mounting death toll of coronavirus victims, Muslim cemeteries in the city are also getting overwhelmed. An imam from NY shows us how the funerals are held. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #New York #Covid19 #MuslimCemeteries
April 11, 2020
