UK daily death toll surpasses Italy and Spain's worst days
02:29
World
Across Europe the crisis continues to exact its terrible toll, but in a number of countries, including Italy and Spain, the daily statistics confirm the peak of the pandemic has passed and gradual changes to lockdown conditions are planned next week. But in the UK and Russia the peak is some way off and each day brings high death tolls and extra strain on health systems. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusEurope #UKCoronavirus #Italy
April 12, 2020
