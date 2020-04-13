POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt boosts medical sector as Covid-19 strikes
World
Egypt boosts medical sector as Covid-19 strikes
The Egyptian government is injecting another 64 million dollars into its health care sector to fight the coronavirus. But international experts say that may not be enough, since the country’s medical infrastructure was crumbling way before the pandemic began. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #egyptnews #egyptcoronavirus #egypthealthcare
April 13, 2020
