World Share

Coronavirus: Inside a New York emergency ward

Emergency physician Erik Blutinger shows scenes from inside a New York hospital on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #NewYork #Covid-19