Pet lovers look after animals during South African lockdown
01:40
World
During this #coronavirus crisis, we've heard plenty of stories about sickness, separation and economic hardship. But there have also been a growing number of stories about people reaching out to help the vulnerable- and NOT just vulnerable people. Philip Owira has the story of those taking care of our four legged friends in South Africa. Check out these playlists about #pandemic Life Under #Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 13, 2020
