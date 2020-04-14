World Share

US president, state governors spar over ending lockdown

Here in the US, a row has broken out between the President and State Governors over when to end the #lockdowns and re-open the economy. President Trump says he will make the decision, not them. At Monday's daily #coronavirus task force briefing, Trump went on the offensive amid media reports that suggested he could have done more in his administration's early response to the #outbreak. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more.