Amman markets give free food to families out of work
01:10
World
The United Nations says COVID-19 is set to leave two million people in the Arab world without enough to eat. That’s in addition to the 52 million people who are already going hungry in countries across the region. To fight the dire situation in Jordan, bakeries and markets are stepping up, as Sarah Balter explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #jordancoronavirus #jordannews #jordancoronavirusnews
April 14, 2020
