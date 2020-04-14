World Share

Amman markets give free food to families out of work

The United Nations says COVID-19 is set to leave two million people in the Arab world without enough to eat. That's in addition to the 52 million people who are already going hungry in countries across the region. To fight the dire situation in Jordan, bakeries and markets are stepping up, as Sarah Balter explains.