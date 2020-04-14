POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Burundians turn to religion for protection against outbreak
Burundians turn to religion for protection against outbreak
While strict lockdowns have brought life to a halt across much of Africa, it’s business as usual in Burundi. The country has at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but the government has refused to impose restrictions on movement to curb the spread. Adesewa Josh explains why. #burundicoronavirus #africacoronavirus #africanews Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 14, 2020
