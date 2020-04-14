POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How badly has Covid-19 hit the sports industry?
04:19
World
How badly has Covid-19 hit the sports industry?
From football to basketball, from the Olympics to Euro 2020, all these events have either been cancelled or postponed. Take a look at the toll the global sports industry has been facing so far. #Coronavirus #football #Tokyo2020Olympic Games Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 14, 2020
