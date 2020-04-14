World Share

Some European govts begin to relax lockdown measures

Some European governments are beginning to relax #lockdown measures. They believe they've passed the peak of their pandemics, so on Tuesday, some shops and businesses in Italy and #Austria were open. In the UK, the number of deaths increased again as figures were released for those thought to have died outside hospitals. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.