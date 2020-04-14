POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is Ecuador struggling to bury its coronavirus victims?
01:58
World
Why is Ecuador struggling to bury its coronavirus victims?
As Ecuador struggles to bury its coronavirus victims, cardboard coffins have been distributed to cope with the increasing number of deaths. Some people have even abandoned the corpses of their loves ones in the streets after keeping them in their homes for days. #Ecuador #Guayaquil #Coronavirus Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 14, 2020
