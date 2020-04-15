World Share

Will US lift Covid-19 restrictions?

As New York remains the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak, we take a look at how lifting restrictions could impact the number of cases in the United States. #Coronavirus #Trump #US Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic