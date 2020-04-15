POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Italy, Spain begin easing coronavirus lockdown measures | Money Talks
Italy, Spain begin easing coronavirus lockdown measures | Money Talks
Italy is the latest European country to start easing lockdown restrictions on a trial basis. A small number of businesses have reopened - but strict social distancing rules remain in place. Several other countries have taken similar steps but, as Shamim Chowdhury reports, the World Health Organization has warned it could increase COVID-19 infections. For more on this, let's go to Pietro Paganini in Rome. He's an adjunct professor of Business Administration at Temple University in Philadelphia and John Cabot University in Rome. He's also the co-founder of sustainable development think-tank, Competere. #EU #Coronavirus #WHO
April 15, 2020
