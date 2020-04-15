World Share

CORONAVIRUS: How to Stop Social Isolation?

For many people living under coronavirus restrictions, a life of enforced isolation has become the new normal. Cut off from friends, family and work colleagues - how do we prevent an epidemic of loneliness? GUESTS Dimitrios Tsivrikos Behavioural Scientist, University College London Elizabeth Archer Community Services Provider Robert West Professor of Health Psychology, University College London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.