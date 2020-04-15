POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
04:43
World
Coronavirus pandemic in Idlib Syria - Focal Point
As the world deals with the threat from coronavirus TRT World has spoken to doctors in Syria’s Idlib who are currently treating people suspected of having coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases so far but they’ve warned if there is an outbreak they are not prepared. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 15, 2020
