Racist comments by Emirati, Kuwaiti celebrities have the internet reacting
01:28
World
Racist comments by Emirati, Kuwaiti celebrities have the internet reacting
UAE media personality Tariq al Mehyas faced backlash online for being "racist" against his country's Indian and Bengali workers. Mehyas attempted to defend a Kuwaiti actress who called for foreign workers to be kicked out of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. #UAE #racism #Covid19 Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 22, 2020
