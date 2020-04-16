POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID 19: Caution in Palestine | Bigger Than Five
03:11
World
COVID 19: Caution in Palestine | Bigger Than Five
In #Palestine, the number of #coronavirus infections continues to rise. A state of emergency was declared in early March and a lockdown imposed. But with Palestinian workers returning from Israel, where more than 12 thousand cases have been reported, the virus continues to spread. So how are Palestinians #coping with this? We went to Bethlehem to find out. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?