EU promises to help lift economies when pandemic is over
03:10
World
More people have died from COVID-19 in the United States than any other country. After the U.S, the five worst affected nations are all in Europe. Between them, Spain, Italy, France, the UK and #Germany have recorded more than 700,000 infections. Their collective death #toll is just over 7,000. Some European countries believe they've passed the peak of the pandemic and are loosening restrictions. Mehmet Solmaz reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 15, 2020
