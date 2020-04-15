G20 suspends $20B in debt payments to help poor nations | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
G20 suspends $20B in debt payments to help poor nations
The Group of 20 major economies have extended a financial lifeline to nations struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The G20, which accounts for 90-percent of global output, says it's suspending debt payments for the world's poorest countries starting on the first of May, until to the end of the year. It's part of a co-ordinated international effort to keep the world's economy afloat during what the International Monetary Fund has warned will be worst downturn since the Great Depression. #G20 #GlobalEconomy #Pandemic
April 15, 2020
