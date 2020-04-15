BizTech Share

US suspends payments to WHO over COVID-19 management | Money Talks

China and several other countries have criticised Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). The US president's accused the WHO of massive failings in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has called for a review of its role in the spread of the virus. The US contributed is the agency's biggest contributor. Shamim Chowdhury reports. For more, we spoke to Andrea Feigl in Washington. She is the founder and CEO of investment firm Health Finance Institute. #WHO #DonaldTrump #Coronavirus