US airlines to receive $25B bailout from government | Money Talks
06:47
BizTech
US airlines to receive $25B bailout from government | Money Talks
Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have taken a huge toll on the global aviation industry. Entire fleets have been grounded for weeks and many airlines are struggling to survive. Carriers in the US are getting $25 billion in government support, but others may be permanently grounded because their governments simply can't afford to bail them out. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, aviation industry analyst Heinrich Grossbongardt joined us from Hamburg. #Aviation #Bailouts #Coronavirus
April 15, 2020
