A mix of science and sensitivity the best medicine in ICU
01:59
World
The race may still be on to create a safe and effective #coronavirus vaccine, but frontline health workers are discovering it takes more than modern medicine to treat COVID-19 patients. Many of those hospitalised are in intensive care, #isolated and scared without any family or friends for support. But dancing doctors facilitating family phone calls and the right dose of compassion and kindness can do wonders. Melinda Nucifora has the details. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
