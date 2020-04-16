POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: Who is leading the global fight against the pandemic?
We’re constantly being told that with the Coronavirus we are in this together. But while it is a global pandemic, a co-ordinated global response just isn’t happening. Is it at all possible? Guests: Rifat Atun Professor Global Health Care Systems, Harvard University Anthony Dworkin Senior Policy Fellow, European Council Foreign Relations Jamie Bay Nishi Director, Global Health Technologies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 16, 2020
