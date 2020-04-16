BizTech Share

More than five million Americans filed for unemployment in past week | Money Talks

Five million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutdown the US economy. The lockdown measures designed to stop the spread of the virus have driven 22 million Americans out of work over the past month. That means most of the 25 million new jobs created over the past decade have now been lost. And with the government struggling to help all those in need, many Americans are relying on acts of kindness and compassion. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Joseph Foudy joined from New York. He's an associate professor of Economics at New York University's Stern Business School. #USjobs #USeconomy #JoblessClaims