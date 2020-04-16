POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cash-rich Gulf states snap up corporate bargains amid pandemic | Money Talks
05:09
BizTech
Cash-rich Gulf states snap up corporate bargains amid pandemic | Money Talks
Cash-rich Gulf investment funds are on a shopping spree. On their list are all sorts of assets that have lost value in the coronavirus sell-off. Funds from Saudi Arabia to Qatar are investing in sectors they hope will bounce back once the economy recovers. For more on this Jaafar Altaie joins us now from Abu Dhabi in the UAE. He's the managing director at Manaar Energy Consulting and Project Management. #GulfInvestments #Pandemic #MergersandAcquisitions
April 16, 2020
