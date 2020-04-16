POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
In Brief, Episode 2: US unemployment skyrockets, stoking fears of a global Great Depression
03:11
BizTech
In Brief, Episode 2: US unemployment skyrockets, stoking fears of a global Great Depression
The United States has seen its unemployment rates skyrocket and consumer spending all but stop. This is dangerous for both the US and the global economy. With over 2 million coronavirus cases confirmed, where is unemployment headed in America and abroad? #coronavirus #covid19 #financialcrisis Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
