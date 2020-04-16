POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
99 year-old war veteran raises $18M for Britain's NHS
01:29
World
99 year-old war veteran raises $18M for Britain's NHS
In the UK, a 99 year-old retired army captain has grabbed headlines worldwide in his quest to raise money for health workers. Captain Tom Moore thought he might be able to raise a few thousand dollars by walking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday at the end of this month. He ACTUALLY raised $18 million dollars. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under #Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?