World Share

EU Commission President offers apology to Italy

The #EU Commission president has offered a "heartfelt apology" to Italy saying it wasn't by its side at the beginning of the #coronavirus crisis. Ursula von der Leyen told the EU parliament she still hopes to right the Bloc's wrongs. Iolo ap dafydd reports on the latest developments across Europe. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under #Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic