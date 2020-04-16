World Share

Why do more men die from Covid-19 than women?

Covid-19 death and infection tolls from around the world suggest that men are more likely to contract it than women. They're also more likely to suffer severe complications. Why? Scientists point to a mix of biological and behavioural reasons.