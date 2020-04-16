POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why do more men die from Covid-19 than women?
01:40
World
Why do more men die from Covid-19 than women?
Covid-19 death and infection tolls from around the world suggest that men are more likely to contract it than women. They’re also more likely to suffer severe complications. Why? Scientists point to a mix of biological and behavioural reasons. #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gender Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
