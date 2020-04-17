World Share

Countries turn to plasma therapy to treat coronavirus

As doctors and scientists around the world are struggling to cope with this crisis, there's one treatment that's starting to slowly prove effective for critical sufferers. It's not a recent innovation either. Lessons are now being learned from medical history, as Francis Collings reports.