World
Countries turn to plasma therapy to treat coronavirus
As doctors and scientists around the world are struggling to cope with this crisis, there’s one treatment that’s starting to slowly prove effective for critical sufferers. It’s not a recent innovation either. Lessons are now being learned from medical history, as Francis Collings reports. #coronavirustratment #plasmatherapy #plasmatherapycoronavirus Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
