Palestine appeals for release of 5,000 prisoners in Israel
02:33
World
While coronavirus cases have been increasing daily in Israel, Palestinians are demanding around 5,000 Palestinian prisoners be released from Israeli prisons over fears the virus will spread through these institutions. Fatih Yavuz reports. #palestine #palestinenews #palestinianprisoners Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
