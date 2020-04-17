POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China sees its first economic contraction in decades
China sees its first economic contraction in decades
China's economy has contracted for the first time in decades. It shrank by 6.8 percent the first three months of this year. Many factories and businesses were forced to close due to the #coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made just before the city of #Wuhan reported that its death toll is 50 percent higher than initially reported. Philip Owira has more. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
