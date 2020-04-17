World Share

China sees its first economic contraction in decades

China's economy has contracted for the first time in decades. It shrank by 6.8 percent the first three months of this year. Many factories and businesses were forced to close due to the #coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made just before the city of #Wuhan reported that its death toll is 50 percent higher than initially reported. Philip Owira has more.