Are We Getting Closer to a Coronavirus Cure?
07:47
World
Are We Getting Closer to a Coronavirus Cure?
About 70 research teams worldwide are developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, and human trials are already underway in the US, the UK and China. One company working on finding a cure is Johnson and Johnson. To understand more about the race for a vaccine, we sit down with the managing director of Janssen Turkey, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of the multinational giant. Guest: Demet Russ Managing Director of Janssen Turkey
April 17, 2020
