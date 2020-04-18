POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
70 Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world
02:19
World
70 Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world
As countries around the world start easing their lockdown restrictions, we're being warned the coronavirus threat will not be over until a vaccine is developed. The World Health Organization says it will be at least a year before a vaccine is ready. Sarah Morice takes a look at the work being done around the world to rush its development. #CoronavirusVaccine #VaccineDevelopment #CoronavirusPandemic Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?