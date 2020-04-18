World Share

Being a Journalist in a Pandemic

"Being a Journalist in a Pandemic" is the first episode of our short documentary series that focuses on professions on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists have to take risks to keep the public informed, and many are essential in keeping newsrooms functioning. Zumrut Sonmez from TRT World, Washington DC, shows us how things have changed for her. #Documentary #CoronavirusPandemic #Covid19 Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic