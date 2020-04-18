POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Virus taking a toll on healthcare workers around the world
Virus taking a toll on healthcare workers around the world
The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe affecting now over two million people. Even in countries which can cope with a build-up of patients, frontline medical workers are still the ones most at risk from contracting the virus. TRT World's Furkan Yagmur went to a hospital in Istanbul to see how staff are coping.hs #HealthcareWorkers #TurkeyCoronavirus #Hospitals Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
