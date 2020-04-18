POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump criticises coronavirus lockdown orders of some states
01:35
World
Trump criticises coronavirus lockdown orders of some states
US President Donald Trump has defended several of his tweets in which he appears to endorse protests against coronavirus lockdowns in some states. Trump says measures imposed by Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota are too tough. But Trump has his own critics as the US reports the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide. Philip Owira has more. #USLockdown #TrumpLockdown #CoronavirusPandemic Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
