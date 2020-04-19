POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Homeless people around the world not forgotten during Covid-19 crisis
For one sector of the community, directives to stay at home are harder to follow. Without access to shelter, health and hygiene facilities - the world's homeless are at particular risk. And while established charities are increasing their services to meet the growing demand, everyday citizens are stepping in to help shoulder the burden. Melinda Nucifora has the story. #CoronavirusPandemic #HomelessPeople #Helping Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 19, 2020
