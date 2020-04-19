World Share

Homeless people around the world not forgotten during Covid-19 crisis

For one sector of the community, directives to stay at home are harder to follow. Without access to shelter, health and hygiene facilities - the world's homeless are at particular risk. And while established charities are increasing their services to meet the growing demand, everyday citizens are stepping in to help shoulder the burden. Melinda Nucifora has the story.