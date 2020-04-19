POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Classes hit the airwaves in Cameroon to help students amid pandemic
Classes hit the airwaves in Cameroon to help students amid pandemic
Cameroon is broadcasting school lessons on national and regional television to help children keep up with classes after all schools and universities were closed last month to stop the spread of Covid-19. Sena Saylan has the story. #OnlineClasses #CameroonCoronavirus #TVClasses Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 19, 2020
