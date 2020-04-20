World Share

South African doctors design virus ‘box’ to fight Covid-19

The World Health Organization says Covid-19 cases in Africa could hit 10 million within six months. In South Africa, authorities are adamant that won't happen, and have extended lockdown measures until the end of April. Meanwhile, to assist healthcare workers, private companies have designed a device to protect doctors. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #HealthcareWorkers #Coronavirus #Intubox Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic