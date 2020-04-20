World Share

Occupation makes the coronavirus more dangerous for Palestinians

Palestinians living in Israel say the country has neglected them since the first Covid-19 case was reported in February. Israel only opened coronavirus testing centres last week for occupied East Jerusalem residents who are cut off from much of the city by a separation wall. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.