New York records high death rate of people with disability
02:13
World
New York records high death rate of people with disability
Health experts say people who live with a disability are more likely to develop life-threatening complications from Covid-19. In New York State, the death toll is much higher among people with cancer, heart disease and muscular dystrophy. These are people who sometimes cannot leave their homes to access food or medicine. As Katie Gregory reports, they're being called the 'forgotten vulnerable'. #USCoronavirus #DisabledPeople #NewYork Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 20, 2020
