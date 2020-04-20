World Share

New York records high death rate of people with disability

Health experts say people who live with a disability are more likely to develop life-threatening complications from Covid-19. In New York State, the death toll is much higher among people with cancer, heart disease and muscular dystrophy. These are people who sometimes cannot leave their homes to access food or medicine. As Katie Gregory reports, they're being called the 'forgotten vulnerable'.