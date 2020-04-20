World Share

Coronavirus pandemic in the Balkans - Focal Point

By late February, a novel #coronavirus gets a foothold in the #Balkans after a Croatian man who had returned from Italy was #tested positive. Countries across the region have effectively closed their borders, imposed strict measures and ordered people to stay indoors. But as a number of cases surges, a larger spread of COVID-19 puts a significant strain on the region’s health care system. TRT World's Aksel Zaimovic reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic