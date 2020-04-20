POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China faces criticism for handling of outbreak | Money Talks
China faces criticism for handling of outbreak | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic is primarily a global health crisis. It also has profound economic consequences that may last for years. But what about the political and diplomatic fallout? China, the country where it all started, has been quick to launch a full-scale diplomatic offensive. It's included everything from carefully choreographed medical aid, to vigorous defence against criticism of its handling of the outbreak. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at how despite all that, China's global standing may have been damaged. #China #US #DiplomaticFallout
April 20, 2020
